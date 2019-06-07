|
|
|
COSTELLO, Terence Neville (Terry). Born 1931, died peacefully on 5th June 2019. Much loved and will be very much missed by his beloved wife Beverly, and all his family and friends. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church (entrance off Park Avenue), Kensington, Whangarei at 11 am on Monday 10th June, followed by private interment at Maunu Cemetery. All communications to the "Costello Family" c/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 7 to June 8, 2019
