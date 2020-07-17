Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 21, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
Terence Michael (Terry) MCCAULEY

MCCAULEY, Terence Michael (Terry). Passed away peacefully on Monday evening the 13th July 2020 at North Shore Hospital in his 83rd year. Beloved Husband of the late Korekore (Kora). Dearly loved father and father in law to Shayne, Darlene and Ian Logan, Jeanine and Jason Wii, Terri and Jacob Black. Grandfather of 13 and Great Grandfather of 9. You will be dearly missed by all. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 21 July at 12.30pm followed by interment.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2020
