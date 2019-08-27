Home

CUREL, Terence Mervin. Died peacefully on 25th August 2019, with family by his side. Loving husband of Thelma and loved father of Garry, Lesley, Peter, Scott, and Avon, and their respective partners. Cherished granddad to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Service will be held at the Northern Wairoa Boating Club, Totara Street, Dargaville, on Saturday 31st August 2019 at 11 am. All communications to c/o PO Box 306, Dargaville 0340.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
