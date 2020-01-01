|
FARRELLY, Terence Marshall (Terry). Peacefully in Cambridge on 30 December 2019 aged 84. Dearly loved husband of Maureen. Much loved father and father in law of Lynne, Neil, Roger, Kate, Alain and Keith. Treasured grandad to Grace and Bria. Always in our hearts. He will make Heaven a better place. A celebration of Terry's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100 St Johns Rd Meadowbank, Auckland on Saturday 4 January 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by burial.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020