Terence John (Terry) PARTRIDGE

Terence John (Terry) PARTRIDGE Notice
PARTRIDGE, Terence John (Terry). Born March 5th, 1963. Passed away on July 11th, 2019. A loved husband to Debbie. Respected father to John, Shanelle, Jamie, Devon. Beloved son of Dennis and Florilla. Grandfather to Baby Bailee. Service for Terry will be held, 11am Friday 19th July at the Waiuku Rugby Clubrooms, King Street, Waiuku. Casual dress, Bronco or Speights gear. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2019
