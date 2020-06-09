|
O'CALLAGHAN, Terence (Toc) John. 6 September 1943 - 3 June 2020. Passed away peacefully at Rotorua ICU after a short illness. Much loved husband of the late Amber, and fantastic father of Tim and Noreen (Canada) and Justin and Susannah (Taupo). Beloved Poppa to 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Terry's service will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit Street, Taupo on Thursday (June 11th) at 1.00pm. Communications please to 46 Birch Street, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 9, 2020