COLEY, Terence John (Terry). Born 1st December 1937, Upper Hutt. Passed away at home in Pukekohe 18th November 2020 (82 years). Beloved Husband to Jocelyn for 58 years. Dearly loved Dad to Terena, Sherryn, Deanne and James. Cherished, clever, humorous and always there for us. Treasured Grandad to Kylie, Jaimee-Leigh, the late Cory, Kurt, Joshua, Troy, Olivia, Jack, Sam, Ella and George. Great Grandad to Sebastian and Pepi (due April 2021). Special FIL to Paul, Gwyn, Nigel and Fiona. Loved Eldest Son of Jack and Margaret and Brother to John and Jill. Loved by all the extended family. Special thanks to Dr Reddy. A service will be held at North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 27th November at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Franklin Hospice with special thanks to Jackie and Beryl.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2020