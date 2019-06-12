|
|
|
BOREHAM, Terence John. On June 10, 2019 surrounded by love at Maygrove Village Hospital. Dearly loved and loving husband of Caryll. Best father in the world to Jared and Tracey-Caryline. Grandfather of Aurra, Finlay and Riley. Father- in-law of Melody and Eldon. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Johns Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Road, Orewa at 11.00am on Friday June 14. No flowers please. Thanks to the fabulous carers who looked after him so well. May he Rest In Peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
Read More