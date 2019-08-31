Home

Terence John (Terry) ADAMS

Terence John (Terry) ADAMS Notice
ADAMS, Terence John (Terry). Born August 14, 1940. Terry, passed away peacefully at home on his beloved Waiheke Island, 28 August 2019. Dearly loved Husband of Mary, wonderful father to his three children with Faith; John, Suzanne and Robert. Father in law of George, Hong and Leeanne. Treasured Granddad of Claudia and Mike, Hayden and Jess, Shae, Mia, Ashley and Gemma. Great Granddad of Harper and Oli. A beautiful soul, who will be missed by all who knew him. A service to celebrate his life will be held Monday 2 September, 12.30pm, Waiheke RSA.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
