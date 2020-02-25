|
CANDY, Terence James. Passed away peacefully on 21 February 2020 surrounded by family, aged 75 years. Much loved husband of Marg . Loved father of David and Marcelle, Nicholas and Caroline and Storme . Loved grandad of Poppy, Oska , Tom and Bridget. Great friend to many. Love you always , rest now in peace. Terry's farewell will be at Evans Funeral services Gisborne 1.30pm Thursday, 27 February followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice Tairawhiti.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020