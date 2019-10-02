|
SHORTER, Terence Ivor. Born January 11, 1931. Passed away on September 29, 2019. Lately of Knightsbridge Village. Passed away following a fall. Loved father of Elizabeth, father-in-law of Paul and Grandfather of Alexandra and Kathryn Brookbanks. Much loved father and grandfather. Forever in our hearts we will miss you dearly. A service will be held at Windsor Park Baptist Church, 550 East Coast Road, Mairangi Bay on Thursday 3 October at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2019