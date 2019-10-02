Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terence SHORTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence Ivor SHORTER

Add a Memory
Terence Ivor SHORTER Notice
SHORTER, Terence Ivor. Born January 11, 1931. Passed away on September 29, 2019. Lately of Knightsbridge Village. Passed away following a fall. Loved father of Elizabeth, father-in-law of Paul and Grandfather of Alexandra and Kathryn Brookbanks. Much loved father and grandfather. Forever in our hearts we will miss you dearly. A service will be held at Windsor Park Baptist Church, 550 East Coast Road, Mairangi Bay on Thursday 3 October at 2pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.