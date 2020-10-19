|
FRAY, Terence Henry Charles (Terry). 17 December 1935 - 14 October 2020. Dearly beloved husband of Pat; and former husband of Rita. Beloved father of Stev and Ette (Australia), Mark and Kathy, Peter and Dagi. Stepfather of Sue and Graham (Australia), Andrew and Sandra. Loved grandfather and step grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A service to honour Terry's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 21 October at 10.00 am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2020