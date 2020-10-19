Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terence FRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence Henry Charles (Terry) FRAY


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Terence Henry Charles (Terry) FRAY Notice
FRAY, Terence Henry Charles (Terry). 17 December 1935 - 14 October 2020. Dearly beloved husband of Pat; and former husband of Rita. Beloved father of Stev and Ette (Australia), Mark and Kathy, Peter and Dagi. Stepfather of Sue and Graham (Australia), Andrew and Sandra. Loved grandfather and step grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A service to honour Terry's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 21 October at 10.00 am followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -