Brother Br Terence fms (Leo Anthony) MANEY

Brother Br Terence fms (Leo Anthony) MANEY Notice
MANEY, Brother Terence fms (Br Leo Anthony). On 11th June 2019, peacefully, aged 85 years. Loved and respected member of the Marist Brothers District of the Pacific for 66 years. May he rest in peace. A vigil of remembrance will be held at Davis Funeral Services, 400 Dominion Road, Balmoral, on Thursday 13 June at 2.30 pm. A Requiem Mass to celebrate his life of service will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish, Banff Ave Epsom, on Friday 14 June at 9.30 a.m. followed by interment at Waikaraka Cemetery. Thanks are extended to the caring staff at Elizabeth Knox Home and Hospital, Epsom. In lieu of flowers, donations would be very much appreciated to The Marist Brothers Champagnat Trust, P.O. Box 24-400, Royal Oak, Auckland 1345.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
