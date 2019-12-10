|
|
|
POTTER, Terence David (Terry). Passed away peacefully on 6th December, 2019 at Metlifecare, Highland Park, Auckland. He is survived by his wife of Fifty Six (56) years. Kathleen Margaret Potter, his two sons Andrew Potter (New Zealand), Scott and wife Tina Potter (Missoula, Montana, United States) and his grandchildren, Britney Dormer (Melbourne, Australia), Max and Quinn Potter (Missoula, Montana, United States). Terry's undeniable support of his family and friends will never be forgotten. He was an avid sports nut and was often seen on the touch lines at Riverside Park supporting Pakuranga Football Club. He also loved the trots and spent many great nights at the races. He was the pillar of strength for his family and will be remembered fondly for his great work ethic and attention to detail to his trade as a carpenter. Your family will never forget your Terry. "Rest in Peace" A celebration of Terry's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Thursday 12th December, 2019 at 2.00pm. Private Cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 10, 2019