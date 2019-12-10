Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terence POTTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence David (Terry) POTTER

Add a Memory
Terence David (Terry) POTTER Notice
POTTER, Terence David (Terry). Passed away peacefully on 6th December, 2019 at Metlifecare, Highland Park, Auckland. He is survived by his wife of Fifty Six (56) years. Kathleen Margaret Potter, his two sons Andrew Potter (New Zealand), Scott and wife Tina Potter (Missoula, Montana, United States) and his grandchildren, Britney Dormer (Melbourne, Australia), Max and Quinn Potter (Missoula, Montana, United States). Terry's undeniable support of his family and friends will never be forgotten. He was an avid sports nut and was often seen on the touch lines at Riverside Park supporting Pakuranga Football Club. He also loved the trots and spent many great nights at the races. He was the pillar of strength for his family and will be remembered fondly for his great work ethic and attention to detail to his trade as a carpenter. Your family will never forget your Terry. "Rest in Peace" A celebration of Terry's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Thursday 12th December, 2019 at 2.00pm. Private Cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -