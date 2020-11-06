Home

DURRANCE, Terence Daniel (Terry). Born March 26, 1937 in London England, Passed away on November 04, 2020 in Palmerston North. Much loved husband to Lydia of 57 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Isabel and Chris and Matthew and Susanne, adored grandfather of George, Olivia, Charlotte, Thomas and Samuel. Eldest son of Thomas and Marie deceased, brother of Patricia deceased, Maureen, Janet and Micheal. Following a private cremation, an informal gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday 14th November at 11.00 am in Westermans Cafe, Hastings.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020
