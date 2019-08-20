|
TURTON, Terence Cyril (Terry). Passed away peacefully on 17th August 2019 at Waitakere Hospital in his 89th year. Devoted husband of the late Norma, and only child of Dorothy and Cyril. Treasured father and father-in-law of Gaye and Mike, Jan and Bob and Gary and Lynne. Adored Grandad of Aaron and Ruth, Kyle and Kristi, Talia and Andrew, Wade, Sharne, Kristy and Junior, Brooke and Scott. Adopted Grandad of Stef and Brennan. Cherished Great Grandad of Jessica, Jacob, Emma and Elijah, Taylor and Hunter, Sophie and Ryan, Niko, Kobe, Finn and Isla. Loved and respected friend to so many. Finally reunited with his beloved Norma, his special rose. Words cannot express how much you are loved, and how deeply you'll be missed. The family would like to thank the staff at Waitakere Hospital, particularly Anawhata Ward, for their kindness and care. A celebration of Terry's life will be held at Morrison's Funeral Home, Henderson on his birthday, Saturday 24 August at 3pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2019