CUTHBERT, Terence Craig (TC). Passed away peacefully on July 27th 2020. A real joker who will be sadly missed by all that knew him.Much loved husband to Raelene, beloved father to Tammy and Lisa and father in law of Daniel. Cherished grandfather to Jamaica and Leonardo. A celebration of Terry's life will be held on Friday 7th August 2020 at 11am at Gateway Funeral Services, 17 Awatapu Drive Whakatane, followed by cremation at Hillcrest Cemetary. A big Thankyou to all the wonderful and caring staff at Whakatane Hospital. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Whakatane Hospital.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2020