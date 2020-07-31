Home

Gateway Funeral Services
17 Awatapu Drive
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty
07 3086102
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Gateway Funeral Services
17 Awatapu Drive
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty
Terence Craig (TC) CUTHBERT

Terence Craig (TC) CUTHBERT Notice
CUTHBERT, Terence Craig (TC). Passed away peacefully on July 27th 2020. A real joker who will be sadly missed by all that knew him.Much loved husband to Raelene, beloved father to Tammy and Lisa and father in law of Daniel. Cherished grandfather to Jamaica and Leonardo. A celebration of Terry's life will be held on Friday 7th August 2020 at 11am at Gateway Funeral Services, 17 Awatapu Drive Whakatane, followed by cremation at Hillcrest Cemetary. A big Thankyou to all the wonderful and caring staff at Whakatane Hospital. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Whakatane Hospital.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2020
