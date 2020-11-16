Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Tairua Cemetery
161 Main Road
Tairua
MANCER, Terence Albert. Passed away (after a brief illness), on 14th November, 2020; aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband for 60 years of Bev (recently deceased). Loved Dad of Sandra and father-in-law of Steve. Loved Granddad of Daniel, Jacob and Abby, Great-granddad of Bentley, Gabriella, Penelope and Monroe. A Graveside farewell will be held at the Tairua Cemetery, 161 Main Road, Tairua, on Wednesday 18th November, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Kuaotunu Bird Rescue Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to 114 Kuaotunu Study Wharekaho Road, Kuaotunu.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2020
