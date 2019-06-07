|
|
|
KARAKA, Tepene (Tex Clark). 14 December 1943 - 6 June 2019. In his 76th year. Passed away surrounded by his whanau. Married to Tuahana (Shirley) for 54 years. Treasured father of Brian and Pauline, Kenneth, Tangiwai and Poia, Vanessa, Tini and Eileen. Loved Koro of Erin, Jodi, Merirangitiiria and Rongo, Hiinaamoki and Jade, Matteo, Tamati, Nadia and Koomako. Tuupuna of Toroa and Kurahau. Dearly loved Uncle, Matua and Koro of many. Koro Tepene will lie at Weraroa Marae, Richardson Road, Waikaretu. Funeral Service 11am Monday 10th June followed by interment at Pukerewa Urupa. All communication to Vanessa Clark +64 220 881 276 He tangata humaarie, he tangata e ngaakau nui ana Ki ngaa whanau o Te Puuaha o Waikato, huri noa ki Te Tai Hau aa uru, tae atu kit e motu whaanui hoki. Moe mai raa I roto I te ariki. Pai maarire.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 7, 2019
