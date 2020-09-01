Home

Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Kauriki Marae
HEPI, Tenaha Korota (Dennis). Passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones 12th August 2020, aged 88 years. Soul mate of the late Dorothy, adored father and father in law of Denis, Janet, Stephen, Shauna, Eleanor, Rob, Murray, Dell and cherished Koro of Olivia and Bella. Tenaha will be laying at Kauriki Marae, Taumaranui from 4th September. Service to be held at Kauriki Marae Saturday 5th September 10.00am, followed by burial at Whanganui Bay Urupa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 1, 2020
