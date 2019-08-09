Home

Telesia Tofulamoa Funganitao (Sia) TUKUNGA

Telesia Tofulamoa Funganitao (Sia) TUKUNGA Notice
TUKUNGA, Telesia Tofulamoa Funganitao (Sia). September 18, 1959 - August 6, 2019. Sia passed away peacefully at her Panama Road, Auckland, home on Tuesday morning. We will miss you beloved wife of Mahunga, much loved Mum of Cessna, Letisiola and son-in-law Loligi, adored grandmother of granddaughters Margi, Avi and Eli, beloved sister and aunt. Thank you for your gracious love for all of us. In Christ we shall see you in the Promised Land of God. Enquiries : Tisi +64 21 0271-1656 [email protected] Funeral Saturday 10 August, 9am, Salvation Army, 99 Church Street, Otahuhu.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
