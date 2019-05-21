Home

Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 566 3103
WILCOX, Tekaumāwhā (Tāne). 81 years old. Loved husband of Lenaire, cherished pāpā of Lenaire, Alastair, and Julian. Koro/Karani pāpā to Hope, Te Manukaimiro, Ruihapounamu, and Hiraina. Great Grandpā to Carter. Beloved Brother and Uncle to his many whanaunga. Dad will be returning to his marae, Te Maata, in Tautoro, arriving Tuesday. Burial, Thursday at 11am. For enquiries please contact Te Maata Marae - 09 4010727. Haere e hoki pāpā, kia tūātia koe e te moana o Rongo i pūrea ai e Tāne, kia hoki rā koe ki te āhurutanga o te āīō o tō tāua Matua nui i te rangi. Gee and Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhictkon.co.nz 04 566 3103
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2019
