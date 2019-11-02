Home

Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
03-208 8004
Teiara Allan Leanne WILSON

Teiara Allan Leanne WILSON Notice
WILSON, Teiara Allan Leanne. Adrienne, William, Shanae, Kobie, Rayden, Toni, Jordyn, Avah, and Symone, and families wish to inform you of the sudden death of our baby girl on Thursday, 31 October 2019, at her home in Wyndham, aged 14 years. A service for Teiara will be held in the Wyndham Memorial Hall on Wednesday, 6 November at 1.00 pm, private cremation to follow. Teiara's family wish to thank the Fire Brigade, First Response, Police and Ambulance staff for their amazing work. Messages to 23 Nightingale Street, Wyndham 9831.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
