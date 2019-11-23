Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Rd
Meadowbank
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ted SMYTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted SMYTH


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Ted SMYTH Notice
SMYTH, Ted. 13 May 1937 to 22 November 2019. Dearly loved husband of Ana and father to Kim, Natasha, Rachael, Jessica, Yvonne, Lee, Tai, Lorn, Seb, and Tania and Grand Ted to many loving mokopuna. Inspirational creator and mentor, you made the world a more beautiful place. A farewell for Ted will be held on Wednesday 27 November at 12 noon, All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank. Many thanks and deep gratitude to Mercy Hospice staff and to GP Mike Jenkins. The Natural Funeral Co. Ph 021 2345650
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -