SMYTH, Ted. 13 May 1937 to 22 November 2019. Dearly loved husband of Ana and father to Kim, Natasha, Rachael, Jessica, Yvonne, Lee, Tai, Lorn, Seb, and Tania and Grand Ted to many loving mokopuna. Inspirational creator and mentor, you made the world a more beautiful place. A farewell for Ted will be held on Wednesday 27 November at 12 noon, All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank. Many thanks and deep gratitude to Mercy Hospice staff and to GP Mike Jenkins. The Natural Funeral Co. Ph 021 2345650
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2019