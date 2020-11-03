|
|
|
HAIG -CLARKE, Te Wakarara Te Potae Aute. 7 June 1941 - 1 October 2020
Beloved Son of the Late Te Arani Sonny and Iranui Te Aonohoriu HaigWhangai, son of the late Di, Bo, Pawi and Toby(deceased), Grant, Sid, Kui, Nina and Junior. Most cherished and loving husband of Faith. Loving father of Jenelle, Mel, Doreen, Kiri and Te Aho (Christian). Loved Koro of Kathrine, Destiney (deceased), Felicia, Moesha-Marie, Reagan, Tyler, Charlene, Mathias, Te Aho Jnr, Paahi, Sakura and Jacob Te Rangi. Great korokoro of Paytine.
Waka is currently lying in State at his home in Kawerau.
At 1pm he will be taken to Ruaihona Marae Te Teko when he will remain until Wednesday 11am where he will make his final journey to the RSA section of Kawerau Cemetery for internment.
All communications to Te Aho (Chistian) 0273214726
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 3, 2020