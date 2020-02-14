Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Resources
More Obituaries for Te PAORA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Te Waaka PAORA

Add a Memory
Te Waaka PAORA Notice
PAORA, Te Waaka. Suddenly taken from us too soon on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 to be with our Lord and Saviour. Aged 59 years. Devoted husband of Denise Paora (nee Wells), cherished father of Parekura, Hanamarea, William and Adam Paora, loved grandfather of Malakai Wiremu Tiaiti Rongo-Paora, Kainoa Ngatokorua Tiaiti Rongo-Paora and Ngatungane-Ruth Tiaiti Rongo-Paora. Ma te Atua koe e manaaki, e ipo, e tiaki. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, 15 February 2020 at 11am. All communications please phone (07) 325-2014.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Te's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -