PAORA, Te Waaka. Suddenly taken from us too soon on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 to be with our Lord and Saviour. Aged 59 years. Devoted husband of Denise Paora (nee Wells), cherished father of Parekura, Hanamarea, William and Adam Paora, loved grandfather of Malakai Wiremu Tiaiti Rongo-Paora, Kainoa Ngatokorua Tiaiti Rongo-Paora and Ngatungane-Ruth Tiaiti Rongo-Paora. Ma te Atua koe e manaaki, e ipo, e tiaki. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, 15 February 2020 at 11am. All communications please phone (07) 325-2014.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 14, 2020