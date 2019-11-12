|
SAMUELS, Te Ruhi Audrey (Lou) (nee Gillett). Passed away Friday 8th November 2019. Now at peace with Mum, Dad, sisters and brother; aged 81. Loved wife on Don (deceased), sister and sister-in-law of Margaret (deceased), Nellie and Len Bridger (deceased), Irene (Bobbie) and Phil (deceased) Seaman, Lillian and Tony Mongalo, Murray (deceased) Ron and Helena Gillett, Karen Gillett and loved aunty to her nieces and nephews and their families. Viewing at Tipene Funerals Onehunga, 24 Hill Street. Monday and Tuesday from 10am to 3pm Funeral Service at Waikumete Cemetery Wednesday 13th November at 11am in Chapel 1. Followed by Burial. All Communications to Brett 0276215002
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2019