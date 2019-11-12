Home

Services
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Tipene Funerals Onehunga
24 Hill Street
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Tipene Funerals Onehunga
24 Hill Street
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Waikumete Cemetery
Chapel 1
View Map
Te Ruhi Audrey (nee Gillett) (Lou) SAMUELS

Te Ruhi Audrey (nee Gillett) (Lou) SAMUELS Notice
SAMUELS, Te Ruhi Audrey (Lou) (nee Gillett). Passed away Friday 8th November 2019. Now at peace with Mum, Dad, sisters and brother; aged 81. Loved wife on Don (deceased), sister and sister-in-law of Margaret (deceased), Nellie and Len Bridger (deceased), Irene (Bobbie) and Phil (deceased) Seaman, Lillian and Tony Mongalo, Murray (deceased) Ron and Helena Gillett, Karen Gillett and loved aunty to her nieces and nephews and their families. Viewing at Tipene Funerals Onehunga, 24 Hill Street. Monday and Tuesday from 10am to 3pm Funeral Service at Waikumete Cemetery Wednesday 13th November at 11am in Chapel 1. Followed by Burial. All Communications to Brett 0276215002



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2019
