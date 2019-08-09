|
LOFFLEY, Te Kuta Eunice (nee Taipari). Born August 13, 1937. Passed away on August 03, 2019. Forever loved wife of Richard Loffley, 1932-1986. Died in the loving arms of her devoted youngest child. Mother to Richard (deceased), Kortiro, Terence, Sheenah, Donnah, Michael, Robyn and Helenah. Nan, Nanny, Great Grandmother, Great Great Grandmother, Aunty, cousin, sister and friend to many. She is laying in state at 3/51 Waitangi Rd, Onehunga, Auckland. On Friday the 9th August at 9am, Mum will be taken to Hurunga O Te Rangi Marae, Hona Rd, Ngapuna, Rotorua. A service will be held Saturday 10th of August, at 11am, then followed by her burial in the family Urupa, Rangitawake. I thank the Lord for the life of my precious mother and to all those who knew and loved her, we love you all for loving her. Never will I leave you, Never will I forsake you. Hebrews 13 vs 5.. Well done, Good and Faithful servant! Enter Thou into the joy of the Lord. Matthew 25 vs 21
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 9, 2019