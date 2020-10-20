Home

Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Tataiahape Waimana
TE POU, Te Kuru Postlethwaite Phillips. Kei te tangi rā te ngākau, kei te hotuhotu te whatumanawa ā te whānau a Te Kuru Postlethwaite, Phillips. Kua huri kau atu tōna kanohi ki te wāhi ngaro, ki ōna tipuna kei tua o te wharau. Haere rā e te whāea, moe mai e te kuia, te tuahine hoki a te whānau Te Pou te whānau Biddle hoki, moe mai rā, moe mai rā, moe mai rā. It is with much sadness that we inform you that our mother, nana, aunty, sister Te Kuru Postlethwaite, Phillips, Te Pou who passed away on 18th October 2020 surrounded by her loving whanau. She will lay in state at Tataiahape marae, Waimana on Monday 19th October. Her burial service will be Wednesday 21st October 10:00 am at Tataiahape Waimana then she will travel to Te Rewarewa, Ruatoki For her nehu.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 20, 2020
