|
|
|
HEPI TE HUIA, Pixie. 10 November 59 - 1 June 19 Passed away in Taumarunui. Loving mother of Shane, Tori (deceased), Dee, Te Maunga and Puarangi. Precious grandmother of Khan, Trent, Hayden, Maraea, Jahmain, Parekaawa, Laekhyn, Cyani, Te Wiki, Alynce and Kaataraina. Pixie will be missed by all her whanau and friends. A service for Pixie will be held at Kauriki Marae, Ngapuke, Taumarunui on Tuesday 4th June at 11.00 am after which she will be laid to rest at Whanganui Bay,Western Bays, Taupo. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2019
Read More