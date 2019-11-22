Home

Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Te Kuiti Pa
TE RAUNA, Te Ataingahea (Ata). On Thursday, 21 November 2019, aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late Joe, treasured mother of Russell, Lance, Moana, Wayne and the late Glen. Adored by all her mokopuna. Awesome sister to Grace. The 'bestest' aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Highly respected by all her extended family and will be sadly missed. A Service for Ata will be held at Te Kuiti Pa on Sunday, the 24th of November 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by the burial at Taupiri Kuao Urupa, Te Kuiti In the Care of : VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
