Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Tipene Funerals chapel
24 Hill Street
Onehunga
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Maori Seventh Day Adventist Church
71 Skipton Road
Mangere
NICHOLAS, Te Arapo (Sue). Passed away at home on 22 November 2020. Loved wife of the late Ongokoreiti (Nick), beloved mother of Tuaine and John, Sid and Mandy, Atini and Delia, and Peter. Cherished grandmother to her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Sue will be laying in state at Tipene Funerals Onehunga until her funeral service which will be held on Thursday 26 November at the Maori Seventh Day Adventist Church, 71 Skipton Road, Mangere at 11am with a private cremation to follow. A family service will be held on Wednesday 25 November 7pm at Tipene Funerals chapel, 24 Hill Street, Onehunga. Viewing inquires please call 0800 266 662.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 24, 2020
