Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:30 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank

Taylor Geoffrey SMITS MACLAINE

Taylor Geoffrey SMITS MACLAINE Notice
SMITS MACLAINE, Taylor Geoffrey. Passed away tragically on 12th February 2020 while holidaying in Amsterdam; aged 24 years. Most dearly loved and treasured son of Sue and Kevin, Andrew and Raewyn. Much loved brother and brother in law of Ryan and Charlotte. A loved step-brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin. Taylor will be 'Forever Young'. A service to celebrate Taylor's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank at 1.30pm on Tuesday 25th February 2020. In lieu of flowers, Taylor's family would prefer donations to be made to the Auckland City Mission, https://secure.fundraiserpro.com/Donate/AucklandCityMission/, or these can be left at Taylor's service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
