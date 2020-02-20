|
|
|
SMITS MACLAINE, Taylor Geoffrey. Passed away tragically on 12th February 2020 while holidaying in Amsterdam; aged 24 years. Most dearly loved and treasured son of Sue and Kevin, Andrew and Raewyn. Much loved brother and brother in law of Ryan and Charlotte. A loved step-brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin. Taylor will be 'Forever Young'. A service to celebrate Taylor's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank at 1.30pm on Tuesday 25th February 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2020