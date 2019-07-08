Home

Tatiana MINENKOFF

Tatiana MINENKOFF Notice
MINENKOFF, Tatiana. On 5th July 2019, peacefully, at Evelyn Page Village Hospital. Former wife of Dennis Waldrom. Cherished mother of Teresa and Derek, David and Chris, the late Michael and Nicholas and beloved grandmother of Katherine, Alexandria and Sophie. A service to celebrate Tatiana's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Thursday, the 11th of July 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by private interment. Please wear bright colours in remembrance of her life. Our grateful thanks to the wonderful staff of Evelyn Page Retirement Village Hospital for their outstanding care of Tatiana and all the family. All communications to "The Minenkoff Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2019
