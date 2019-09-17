|
MURRAY, Tatiana Helen (Gloria) (nee Kostanich). Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family as the birds began chirping on the 14th of September 2019 at St Margaret's in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Bill. Loving mother of Dianne, Juan, Janice, and Murray. Cherished Nana of Dion, Damian, Melisa, Marina, Stefan, and Michael. Great Nana of Sofia, Joseph, Mila, and Marko. A Requiem Mass for Gloria will be celebrated on Thursday the 19th of September 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 94 Taikata Road, Te Atatu at 11:30am. Pocivala u Miru.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019