|
|
|
HUNIA, Tatana (Tatana). Born 23 August, 1952. Passed away peacefully at his home on 13 July 2020. Loved father of RewaJane. Loved grand dad to 8 grand children and great grand dad to 7 great grand children. Son of Winnie (deceased) and Bill (deceased) Hunia. Brother to Herangi (deceased) William, Fred, Rewa, DollyJane (deceased) Jane Elizabeth, Dini and Caroline. A service to celebrate Tatana's life will be held at Te Kopua Marae, Morgan Road, Pokuru, Te Awamutu on Wednesday 15 July at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2020