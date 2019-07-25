|
|
|
HEMARA, Tarzan Teurunga. Peacefully surrounded by whanau on 23rd July 2019 at Waikato Hospital. Aged 75 Years. Dearly loved father and father in law to Tracey, Des and Carolyn, Amanda and Acroma, Maree and Edward, and the late Bobby. Loved Grandad to Robert, Samantha, Sarah and Jake, and Great Grandfather to Eligh, Reghan, and Dayton. A tangi and service will be held at the Mangatoatoa Marae, Te Mawahi Road, Kihikihi on Friday 26th July at 11.00 AM followed by burial at the whanau urupa. All communications to 027-284-0050. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2019