HEMARA, Tarzan Te Urunga (Tarzan). Born March 19, 1944. Passed away on July 23, 2019. The family of Tarzan Te Urunga Hemara would like to formerly acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following his Tangihanga. We offer our heartfelt thanks and extended gratitude to our whanau, friends and well wishers for providing emotional support throughout the duration. To those who telephoned, travelled long distances, sent messages, provided koha and paid tribute to Dad with kind words, we are truly grateful. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. Nga mihi nui ki a koutou katoa. Tracey, Des, Amanda and Maree.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
