MATAGI, Tapolene. Passed away suddenly on Sunday 20th October 2019. Loved and cherished husband of the late Melilosa Matagi. Loved father of Migi (late), Delonely (late), Tima, James, Diana, Lenora, Losamilino and step father to Taisa (Australia). Loved Grandpa of 14, great Grandpa of 20. Family service will be held Thursday 24th October, 6pm at Te Atatu Congregational Church, 136 Te Atatu Road, Te Atatu South. Funeral service will be held at the same church on Friday 25th October at 10 am and burial held at Waikumete Cemetery. All communications to Lenora 021 130 7560, or 818 2767.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2019