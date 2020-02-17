Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tanya LAURENCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tanya Melissa LAURENCE


1970 - 2020
Add a Memory
Tanya Melissa LAURENCE Notice
LAURENCE, Tanya Melissa. Born 7 October 1970. Passed away with her family by her side on February 13, 2020, aged 49 years. Adored Mum to Jake and Zara, and much loved wife of Graeme. My darling, beautiful Tanya, what a lucky man I have been these last 30 years to have you beside me. I love you so much, and will miss you forever. A celebration of Tanya's life will be held at the Ellerslie Racecourse Events Centre, 100 Ascot Avenue, Remuera, Auckland at 11.30am on Wednesday 19 February 2020. In lieu of flowers and lasagnas donations to Cure Kids or Dove Hospice Glendowie, Tanya's favourite charities, would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tanya's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -