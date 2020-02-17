|
LAURENCE, Tanya Melissa. Born 7 October 1970. Passed away with her family by her side on February 13, 2020, aged 49 years. Adored Mum to Jake and Zara, and much loved wife of Graeme. My darling, beautiful Tanya, what a lucky man I have been these last 30 years to have you beside me. I love you so much, and will miss you forever. A celebration of Tanya's life will be held at the Ellerslie Racecourse Events Centre, 100 Ascot Avenue, Remuera, Auckland at 11.30am on Wednesday 19 February 2020. In lieu of flowers and lasagnas donations to Cure Kids or Dove Hospice Glendowie, Tanya's favourite charities, would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 17, 2020