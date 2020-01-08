|
|
|
TYRELL, Tanielu. Born 9 July 1941. Passed peacefully, surrounded by family at home on 3 January 2020. Dearly beloved husband of the late Laloata Tyrell (nee Umutaua). Much loved father of the late Serah Bradley (nee Tyrell), Danny, Lynn, Hinari, George and Kathy. Father in law of Kim, Dosh, David and Mary. Will always be remembered by all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His brothers and sisters in NZ, Australia and Western Samoa. The Funeral Service will be held on the 9th January 2020 at 10am in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, followed by interment at Waikumete Cemetery. We would also like to thank the Hospice West Auckland for their support.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020