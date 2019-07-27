|
HOWARD, Tania Cheresa (nee Wihongi). Born February 05, 1963. Passed away surrounded by whanau on 24th July 2019.Dearly loved daughter of The late Louis and Dell Wihongi, Darling wife of Dennis. Beloved mother of Kevin, Moyra, Antony and Ange, Ryan and Hugh. Cherished sister of Raewyn, Jasmine, Hema and Louis. A service will be held at Kohewhata Marae in Kaikohe on Monday 29th July 2019 at 10.30am. A burial will follow at 12pm at Kaikohe Cemetery. All communications to 0220882275.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2019