TAUA, Tangiaro Judy (nee Taupo). Kua hinga te Ao Koohatu o Tauranganui Marae te tupuna whaea a Tangiaro Taua, iwa tekau ma tahi oona nei tau. Kei toona nei marae o Tauranganui e takoto mai ana. Aa te Tuurei tekau ma whaa o Mei te raa neehua. Te Poupoutanga o te raa ko te kai haakari. Rua tekau a te ahiahi ko te karakia whakamutunga moona ki runga te Marae. Ka hiikoitia ki te urupaa o Marepaa, aa hoki mai ki te takahia toona whare, aa heke ki raro ki te whakanoa te marae. The Taua whaanau are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our darling mother and highly respected Kuia of Te Puuaha o Waikato, Mrs Tangiaro Taua aged 91. She presently lies in state at Tauranganui Marae with her funeral on Tuesday 14. Kai haakari will be at 12 o'clock followed by a final service on the marae at 2 pm, then taken to Marepaa cemetery and laid to rest between her loving daughter Tatau Judy and loving son Tu Raukawa. Whakataa e te whaea. Takoto okioki mai I te Kiingitanga o to tatou Kaihunga. Will be truly missed by Rima, Puku, Mata, Haunui and partners, her many mokos, great mokos a great great moko and the multitudes of nieces and nephews , family and friends.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2019
