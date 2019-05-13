|
|
|
SIHEPULE, Talione Seiauke. Passed away suddenly in Middlemore Hospital Thursday 9th May 2019 aged 70yrs. Dearly loved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunty, Mother in Law, and Friend. She will always be remembered with so much love. Family Service will be held at 44 Ferguson Rd, Otara 6.30pm Monday 13th May. Funeral day 10am Tuesday 14th May PIC Church Otara Ferguson Rd followed by burial at Mangere Cemetery. FLY HIGH OUR BEAUTIFUL MAMA.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2019
Read More