Talbot Eugene MURRAY

Talbot Eugene MURRAY Notice
MURRAY, Talbot Eugene. Passed away peacefully and suddenly at home on Sunday 6th October 2019, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Trish, treasured son of the late Alice and Talbot Murray (Florida), much loved brother of Diane and Steve (late) Stephens, Pat and Cindy (all Florida) and loved by all his nieces and nephews. In memory of Talbot, donations to Onewhero Fire and Emergency NZ, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Talbot will be held at the City Impact Church, 385 Mt Wellington Highway, Mt Wellington on 15th October at 1.30 pm followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
