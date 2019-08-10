|
VIEVIORKA, Tadeusz Zdzislaw (Ted). Born 23 December 1934, passed away peacefully at Summerset Retirement Village on 7 August 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Liane, loved father and father in law of John, Michael and Jane, Paul and Andrea, Maria and Brian, and Andrew (deceased) and Sharlain. Cherished Grandad of 13 grandchildren and 8 great Grandchildren. Loved and remembered always. A service for Ted will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Tuesday 13 August 2019 at 12.30pm. All communications to the Vieviorka family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019