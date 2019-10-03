Home

Sylvia Thelma SMITH

Sylvia Thelma SMITH Notice
SMITH, Sylvia Thelma. On Tuesday 1st October 2019; aged 72 at home surrounded by her family. Loved Mum to Sharon and Craig, Paul and Treena, and Tanya and Mark. Special Nana to Georgia, Samuel and Claire, Jessica, Lucinda, Monika and Sophia, Amy and Hannah and all their partners. Great Nana to Ava and the new baby due in a few weeks. Much loved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunty, cousin and friend to many. "Sylvie has left the Building" A memorial service for Sylvie will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Saturday 5th October at 11am. Communications please to the Smith Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
