KNOWLTON, Sylvia Rosemary. On 19 November 2019 peacefully at Pohlen Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of David. Cherished mother and mother in law of John (deceased) and Rosemary, Mary, Linda and Andrew, Alan and Carol. Best grandma ever to Rebecca, Melissa, Sam, Lauren, Tania, Rychelle and Natalie (deceased), Amy and Craig. Great grandma to 11 great grandchildren. The family wish to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Kingswood Resthome and Pohlen Hospital for their wonderful care of Sylvia. A service to celebrate Sylvia's life will be held at the Matamata Club, Rawhiti Ave, Matamata on Thursday 28th November at 1pm. Messages to the Knowlton family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2019