More Obituaries for Sylvia SLATER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Roberta Dorithy (Sylvie) SLATER

Sylvia Roberta Dorithy (Sylvie) SLATER Notice
SLATER, Sylvia Roberta Dorithy (Sylvie). Passed away on June 07, 2020. Passed away peacefully in Tauranga Hospital on 7th June 2020 aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice and mum and mother in law of Alan (Spin) and Judy, Kathleen and Colin Harper (Australia), Dianne and David Gibson. Dearly loved Nan and Kiwi Nan of 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. In accordance with Sylvia's wishes a private cremation has been held. Communications can be made to Slater Family, C/- P O BOx 9302, Greerton, Tauranga
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020
